G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GFSZY. ValuEngine raised G4S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G4S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get G4S alerts:

OTCMKTS:GFSZY opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. G4S has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.