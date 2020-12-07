GameStop (GME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GME opened at $16.90 on Monday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

