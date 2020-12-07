GameStop (GME) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

GameStop (NYSE:GME) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.03. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on GME. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Earnings History for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

