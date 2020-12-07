General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2,018.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 249.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 88,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $156.04 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

