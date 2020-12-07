GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Markel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,917,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $999.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $995.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,119.25.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

