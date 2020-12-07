GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.2% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 14,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

GILD stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

