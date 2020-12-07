GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $188.20 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $188.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

