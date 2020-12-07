GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

EFA stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

