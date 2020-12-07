GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

SBUX stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $102.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.