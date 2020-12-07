GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

