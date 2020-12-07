GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $242.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

