GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 767,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,051,637 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $137.19 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

