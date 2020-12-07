Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 219 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 54.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

