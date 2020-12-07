Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,328,000 after buying an additional 639,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,375,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,141,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,020,000 after purchasing an additional 217,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,866,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,463 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $66.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

