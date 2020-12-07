Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.04 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

