Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

