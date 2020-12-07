Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.44% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

BEEM opened at $29.02 on Monday. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

