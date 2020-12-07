Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,919 shares of company stock valued at $10,332,486 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $150.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

