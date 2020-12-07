Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTOCU. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,490,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,863,000.

FTOCU opened at $10.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

