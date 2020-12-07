Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Square by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,551,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $208.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 335.73 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,166 shares of company stock worth $176,935,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.