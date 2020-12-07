Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GWRE stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.52. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.
In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 23,391 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $2,462,838.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,315.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,159 shares of company stock worth $6,011,211. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.
