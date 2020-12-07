Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GWRE stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.52. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 23,391 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $2,462,838.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,315.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,159 shares of company stock worth $6,011,211. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

