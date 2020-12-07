Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -391.27 and a beta of 1.23.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,159 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,211. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

