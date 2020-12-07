Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 104.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,684 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,271,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,556,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 196,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,445,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI opened at $6.34 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.