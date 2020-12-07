Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $130,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 2,239,296 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NYCB stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

