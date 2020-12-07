Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $222.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $247.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $653.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

