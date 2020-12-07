Harding Loevner LP Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

