Harding Loevner LP Makes New $255,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $72.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

