Harding Loevner LP Sells 604,024 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604,024 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 36.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,546,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,243,117.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total value of $661,874.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,313,399.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,015 shares of company stock worth $26,704,331 in the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD opened at $903.78 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $912.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 364.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $721.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.00.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

