Head-To-Head Contrast: Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) versus Syringa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SGBP)

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) and Syringa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SGBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and Syringa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) 18.90% 15.40% 1.86% Syringa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syringa Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Santander (Brasil) and Syringa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Brasil) 1 2 1 0 2.00 Syringa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.64%. Given Banco Santander (Brasil)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander (Brasil) is more favorable than Syringa Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and Syringa Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) $22.66 billion 1.34 $4.16 billion $1.05 7.73 Syringa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banco Santander (Brasil) has higher revenue and earnings than Syringa Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) beats Syringa Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, and origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, as well as financing for acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions. In addition, the company offers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services; derivative and investment products; and digital payment solutions. Further, it operates Webmotors, an online automotive classified. The company provides its products and services through branches, mini-branches, and ATMs; call centers; and digital channels, such as Internet banking and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Syringa Bancorp

Syringa Bancorp operates as the holding company for Syringa Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Idaho. It accepts various deposit products, which include checking accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and saving deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises line of credit, home equity lines and loans, bridge loan, automobile loan, boat/RV loans, overdraft protection, operating lines of credit, term loans, term equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business visa credit cards, as well as business loans, including SBA 504, 7a-state of Idaho prime rate program. Syringa Bank also provides online banking services and credit cards. The company is based in Boise, Idaho.

