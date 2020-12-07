Head to Head Contrast: Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) & Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Teekay LNG Partners has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teekay LNG Partners and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners $601.26 million 1.79 $152.79 million $1.79 6.92 Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.12 $930.23 million $5.09 5.17

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay LNG Partners. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Teekay LNG Partners and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Norwegian Cruise Line 1 0 2 0 2.33

Teekay LNG Partners presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 25.22%. Given Teekay LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay LNG Partners is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay LNG Partners and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners 21.60% 14.45% 4.12% Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Teekay LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 49 LNG carriers and 30 LPG/multi-gas carriers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

