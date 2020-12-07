Head to Head Review: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $710.41 million 2.33 $150.46 million $2.45 10.64 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.50 billion 3.65 $443.60 million $6.84 12.70

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 17.64% 8.13% 0.95% Cullen/Frost Bankers 22.81% 6.68% 0.71%

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Trustmark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trustmark and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 4 0 0 2.00 Cullen/Frost Bankers 6 3 1 0 1.50

Trustmark presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus price target of $76.11, indicating a potential downside of 12.41%. Given Trustmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Trustmark on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management. Further, it offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 178 full-service branches and 15 limited-service branches; and 236 automated teller machines and 14 interactive teller machines. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 184 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 142 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves the energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

