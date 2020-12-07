Head-To-Head Review: Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) vs. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Salzgitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Salzgitter $9.57 billion 0.11 -$270.03 million ($0.50) -3.62

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salzgitter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A Salzgitter -6.29% -16.41% -5.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Salzgitter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 3 1 0 2.00 Salzgitter 1 4 0 0 1.80

Summary

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni beats Salzgitter on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is based in Rome, Italy.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, shipbuilding, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless steel tubes, and spiral-welded and longitudinal-welded large-diameter pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment offers machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

