Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

