Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Position Increased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

NYSE HIW opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.