HSBC Raises Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $17.25

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target upped by HSBC from $14.75 to $17.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VALE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE VALE opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.