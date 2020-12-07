Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

