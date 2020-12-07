IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 800.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after buying an additional 115,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $457.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

