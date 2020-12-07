Insider Buying: 123869 (CRE.L) (LON:CRE) Insider Purchases £100,000 in Stock

123869 (CRE.L) (LON:CRE) insider Trevor Carvey acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 507.50 ($6.63) on Monday. 123869 has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 534.90 ($6.99).

About 123869 (CRE.L)

Creston plc is a marketing communications company delivering digital technology-based marketing solutions to a range of clients. The Company operates through two segments. The Communications & Insight segment’s services include advertising, brand strategy, customer relationship marketing, digital and direct marketing, local marketing, market research using face-to-face, telephone and online data collection techniques, social media marketing and public relations.

