Insider Buying: 123869 (CRE.L) (LON:CRE) Insider Purchases £100,000 in Stock

123869 (CRE.L) (LON:CRE) insider Trevor Carvey acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).
Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 507.50 ($6.63) on Monday. 123869 has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 534.90 ($6.99).
About 123869 (CRE.L)
Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for 123869 (CRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 123869 (CRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.