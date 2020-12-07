Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director Sells $1,134,225.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,825,360.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $149.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

