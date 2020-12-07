Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Insider Sells $5,107,050.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $149.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

