Insider Selling: AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Insider Sells £347,791.20 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) insider Simon Turner sold 79,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68), for a total value of £347,791.20 ($454,391.43).

AJB stock opened at GBX 430.50 ($5.62) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32. AJ Bell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.58 ($6.11). The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

