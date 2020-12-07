Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £17,029.64 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) insider Simon Thomas sold 3,142 shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total value of £17,029.64 ($22,249.33).

Shares of LOK opened at GBX 555 ($7.25) on Monday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 554.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 558.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.71%.

About Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

