Insider Selling: Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Insider Sells £1,069,192.30 in Stock

Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58).

Shares of VCP opened at GBX 606 ($7.92) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £708.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.97. Victoria plc has a twelve month low of GBX 136.16 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 491.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24.

Get Victoria plc (VCP.L) alerts:

Victoria plc (VCP.L) Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria plc (VCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria plc (VCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.