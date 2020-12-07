Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

