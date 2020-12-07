International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 169.55 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

