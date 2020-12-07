Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of XLG stock opened at $280.26 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.40 and a 1 year high of $284.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.96 and its 200-day moving average is $255.71.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.