iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Insider Acquires £10,237.50 in Stock

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) insider Reece Donovan bought 3,250 shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).

LON IOM opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 321.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 339.19. iomart Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a market capitalization of £339.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About iomart Group plc (IOM.L)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

