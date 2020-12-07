iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Insider Acquires £10,237.50 in Stock

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) insider Reece Donovan bought 3,250 shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).
LON IOM opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 321.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 339.19. iomart Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a market capitalization of £339.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.
About iomart Group plc (IOM.L)
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group plc (IOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group plc (IOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.