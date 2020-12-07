ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) and GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Financial Survey

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) and ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

GeoPetro Resources has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ION Geophysical has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and ION Geophysical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ION Geophysical $174.68 million 0.20 -$48.20 million ($2.40) -0.98

GeoPetro Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ION Geophysical.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and ION Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A ION Geophysical -27.94% N/A -12.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GeoPetro Resources and ION Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A ION Geophysical 1 1 1 0 2.00

ION Geophysical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Given ION Geophysical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ION Geophysical is more favorable than GeoPetro Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of ION Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ION Geophysical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ION Geophysical beats GeoPetro Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Company operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Madisonville Field project located in Madison County, Texas; and Lokern Prospect located in the San Joaquin Basin, Kern County, California. The company was formerly known as GeoPetro Company and changed its name to GeoPetro Resources Company in June 1996 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, GeoPetro Resources Subsidiary Company. GeoPetro Resources Company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers data processing and imaging services; and survey planning and design, data acquisition and management, subsurface imaging, and reservoir characterization, as well as technical, commercial, and strategic advisory services. The Operations Optimization segment provides survey design, and command and control software systems and related services for marine towed streamer and seabed operations; and in-field optimization, and equipment maintenance and training services. This segment also develops, manufactures, and repairs marine towed streamer positioning and data acquisition systems, ocean bottom data acquisition technologies, marine diverters, analog geophones, and land acquisition systems, which are deployed in marine robotics, defense, scientific, exploration and production, and other commercial applications. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

