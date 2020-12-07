iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $238.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $180.80 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $1,092,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,839.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $16,711,504. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

