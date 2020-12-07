iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $89.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $89.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

